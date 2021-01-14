Tudor Pickering Increases Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$28.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.59.

Get Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) alerts:

SU stock traded up C$1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.54. 14,619,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,245,021. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.43 billion and a PE ratio of -5.78.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.