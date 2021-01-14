Truist Securiti Comments on Curtiss-Wright Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.87 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s FY2021 earnings at $7.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $571.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.81 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

CW opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average is $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 1,677 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $197,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

