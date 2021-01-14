TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

In other news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $281,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

TrueBlue stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.81.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $474.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.