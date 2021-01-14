TRON (TRX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.21 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, TRON has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $2.16 billion and $1.21 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001423 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000175 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

