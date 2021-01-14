Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Lifted to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $19.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TGI. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Triumph Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Triumph Group by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.