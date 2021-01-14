Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Update

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TRT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. 3,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,746. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85.

In other news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $43,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,612.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $116,084 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

