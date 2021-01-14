Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
TCN opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.40. Tricorn Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.01 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15 ($0.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) Company Profile
