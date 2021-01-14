Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TCN opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.40. Tricorn Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.01 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15 ($0.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) Company Profile

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on- and off-highway applications.

