Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Raised to $0.25

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $0.10 to $0.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

TREVF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and issued a $0.15 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $0.20 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities began coverage on Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.18.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TREVF opened at $0.19 on Monday. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.