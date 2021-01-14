TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 264.7% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNI opened at $26.14 on Thursday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

