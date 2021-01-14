TransDigm Group Incorporated Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransDigm Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.63.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $611.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $604.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 EPS.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total transaction of $5,942,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,461.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total value of $1,967,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,600 shares of company stock worth $51,748,302 in the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,417,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,401,150,000 after acquiring an additional 917,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,049,908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,854 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after acquiring an additional 133,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

