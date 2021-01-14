Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 242284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCL.A. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.02.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

