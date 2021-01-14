TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

