Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,039 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,002% compared to the average volume of 97 put options.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of TCDA opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. Tricida has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $362.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). Analysts expect that Tricida will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $160,952.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,434.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Mckague acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 50.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 300.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 100.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

