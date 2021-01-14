Traders Purchase Large Volume of Gran Tierra Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,093 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,870% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 call options.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 196,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $37,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,222,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,292,185.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at $166,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,693,936 shares of company stock worth $3,595,032.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth $67,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 264,770 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 163,730 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

