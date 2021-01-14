Traders Purchase Large Volume of Embraer Call Options (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 14,492 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 710% compared to the typical volume of 1,789 call options.

Shares of Embraer stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 281,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. Embraer has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Embraer will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 189,384 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 69,747 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 863,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 208,831 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 449,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,895 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the period. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

