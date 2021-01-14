Traders Purchase Large Volume of Embraer Call Options (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 14,492 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 710% compared to the typical volume of 1,789 call options.
Shares of Embraer stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 281,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. Embraer has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.74.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Embraer will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.
Featured Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.