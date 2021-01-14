Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 534,129 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,860% compared to the typical volume of 27,251 call options.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.04. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BidaskClub upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

