Traders Buy High Volume of Wyndham Destinations Put Options (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,801 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,392% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.