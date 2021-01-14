Traders Buy High Volume of ProShares Short High Yield Call Options (NYSEARCA:SJB)

ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,037 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,530% compared to the average daily volume of 44 call options.

ProShares Short High Yield stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. 146,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,906. ProShares Short High Yield has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter worth about $205,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the third quarter worth about $242,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period.

