Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,433 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 6,288 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth $1,154,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $313,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 372.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 876,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,657. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.