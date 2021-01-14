Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tower Semiconductor traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 6022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $6,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 59,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 676,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.