Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 89.4% in December

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the December 15th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tosoh stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Tosoh has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

