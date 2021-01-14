Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Up 481.0% in December

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 481.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,914 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TPZ opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $17.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

