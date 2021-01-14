Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a C$101.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.94.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock opened at C$88.83 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$90.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$80.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 28.58.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$921.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 3.7500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total value of C$265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,369,445.35. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.49, for a total transaction of C$26,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,040,875.45. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,521.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

