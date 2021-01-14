Tornado (TCORE) Market Cap Achieves $612,817.37

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Tornado token can now be bought for $102.14 or 0.00263138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Tornado has a market cap of $612,817.37 and $1.23 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00106970 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059499 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00231581 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,726.95 or 0.86892155 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.