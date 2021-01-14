Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 510672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.30.

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.56.

Get Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.27.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.