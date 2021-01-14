Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Price Target Raised to $1.00

Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $0.60 to $1.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TNMCF stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Titan Mining has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States. It holds interests in approximately 80,000 acres of mineral interests in the Empire State Mine project.

