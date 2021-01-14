Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Titan International has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $414.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.96.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $304.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan International will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,029,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 124,058 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Titan International by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 103,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

