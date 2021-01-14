TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of TIM in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. TIM has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.98.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

