TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 302,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 394,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

TIMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get TIM alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

TIM Company Profile (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.