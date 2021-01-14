Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Trading Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) was up 6% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tilly’s traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 511,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 349,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TLYS. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.08 million. Analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilly’s Company Profile (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

