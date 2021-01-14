Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 443261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$100.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$50.15 billion and a PE ratio of 26.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$103.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$101.90.

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

In other Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.83, for a total value of C$50,775.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,771.59.

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

