Thomas Leggett Sells 3,000 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $101,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Leggett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $101,340.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $98,880.00.

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -4.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 802,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 266,510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

