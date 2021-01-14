THG Holdings plc (THG.L) (LON:THG) Hits New 1-Year High at $837.80

THG Holdings plc (THG.L) (LON:THG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 837.80 ($10.95) and last traded at GBX 807 ($10.54), with a volume of 298080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 796.20 ($10.40).

THG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of THG Holdings plc (THG.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of THG Holdings plc (THG.L) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 865 ($11.30) target price on shares of THG Holdings plc (THG.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 681.82.

About THG Holdings plc (THG.L) (LON:THG)

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

