THG Holdings plc (THG.L) (LON:THG) Hits New 1-Year High at $837.80

THG Holdings plc (THG.L) (LON:THG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 837.80 ($10.95) and last traded at GBX 807 ($10.54), with a volume of 298080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 796.20 ($10.40).

THG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of THG Holdings plc (THG.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of THG Holdings plc (THG.L) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 865 ($11.30) target price on shares of THG Holdings plc (THG.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 681.82.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

