Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Lessened by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $501.71. 1,329,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,069. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $470.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

