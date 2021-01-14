The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.