The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. BidaskClub raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

TTC stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,531. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average is $82.42.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that The Toro will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $494,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Toro by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 1.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 121.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth $28,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

