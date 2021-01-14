The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the December 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. 10,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,094. The Taiwan Fund has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $30.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.3759 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

