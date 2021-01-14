The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

