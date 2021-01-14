The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.86

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.86 and last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 211028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -179.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the following three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

