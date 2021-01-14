The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 65,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 98.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 184,899 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -98.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $31.86.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

