The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James upgraded the stock to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $229.58 and last traded at $226.18, with a volume of 308982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.66.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SMG. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,187,000 after purchasing an additional 661,231 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 579,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,609,000 after purchasing an additional 68,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.