The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,300 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the December 15th total of 411,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSTGF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of RSTGF stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $109.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

