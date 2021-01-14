The Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG.L) (LON:TPFG) Trading Up 0.6%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG.L) (LON:TPFG) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 191.50 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 191.12 ($2.50). Approximately 27,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 10,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.28. The company has a market cap of £49.35 million and a P/E ratio of 15.80.

The Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG.L) Company Profile (LON:TPFG)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

