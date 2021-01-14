The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Cut to $98.00

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.07.

Get The Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,099 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.