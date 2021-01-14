The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $162.74. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average of $119.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.06.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

