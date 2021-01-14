The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $179.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.06.

PNC opened at $159.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average is $119.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

