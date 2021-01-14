The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Lessened by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.10. 1,963,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,511. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $162.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.06.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

