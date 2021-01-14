The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) & The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Critical Survey

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and The Liberty Braves Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 2.12 -$60.29 million ($1.51) -16.77 The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 0.05 $106.00 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group N/A N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group -33.90% -0.28% -0.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Liberty Braves Group and The Liberty Braves Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Liberty Braves Group currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.44%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats The Liberty Braves Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

