The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Raised to $34.00

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KHC. BidaskClub upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

