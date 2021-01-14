The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.51 and last traded at $43.77. 9,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 11,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th were paid a $0.5255 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.
The Korea Fund Company Profile (NYSE:KF)
The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
