The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.51 and last traded at $43.77. 9,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 11,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th were paid a $0.5255 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 798.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund Company Profile (NYSE:KF)

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

